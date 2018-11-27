Try 3 months for $3
2018 Goodfellows Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes
Buy Now

Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes staff is shown Nov. 20 at the company's Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Front row from left: Carrie Cunningham, Dacia Weir, Allison Ingenthron, Jennifer Harry, Kristy Beisner and Brittany Gibbs. Back row from left: Travis Root, Mike Miller, Dan Seger, Steve Dolezal, Brandon Steele, Dale Mayer, Paul Carlson and Roger Pinkley. Meyer Brothers has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes has served the Siouxland community for more than 55 years. Meyer Brothers operates four locations, with the addition of Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City in December 2017, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. The Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel offers a luncheon area to hold up to 100 guests.

DONOR COMMENT: "Christmas is such a special time and Meyer Brothers would like to help make it a memorable event for the children of Siouxland. We are happy to help the Goodfellow Charities provide toys and books for the holidays."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments