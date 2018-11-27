DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes has served the Siouxland community for more than 55 years. Meyer Brothers operates four locations, with the addition of Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City in December 2017, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. The Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel offers a luncheon area to hold up to 100 guests.
DONOR COMMENT: "Christmas is such a special time and Meyer Brothers would like to help make it a memorable event for the children of Siouxland. We are happy to help the Goodfellow Charities provide toys and books for the holidays."