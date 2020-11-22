 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Meyer Brothers
2020 Goodfellow Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes

Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes have donated to The Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees of the funeral homes, seated from left, Allison Ingenthron, Kristy Beisner, Carrie Cunningham and Brittany Gibbs; and, standing from left, Mike Miller, Travis Root, Brandon Steele, Jennifer Harry, Mike Tharp, Dale Meyer, Dacia Weir, Steve Dolezal and Dan Seger are shown Oct. 21 at the Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes have served the Siouxland community for almost 60 years. Meyer Brothers operates five locations in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. Both the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel and the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel offer luncheon areas that accommodate up to 100 guests.

DONOR COMMENT: "Christmas is such a special time and Meyer Brothers would like to help make it a memorable event for the children of Siouxland. We are happy to help the Goodfellow Charities provide toys and books for the holidays."

