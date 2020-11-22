Mr. Goodfellow: Meyer Brothers

DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes have served the Siouxland community for almost 60 years. Meyer Brothers operates five locations in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. Both the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel and the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel offer luncheon areas that accommodate up to 100 guests.

DONOR COMMENT: "Christmas is such a special time and Meyer Brothers would like to help make it a memorable event for the children of Siouxland. We are happy to help the Goodfellow Charities provide toys and books for the holidays."

