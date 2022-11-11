 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales, Inc.

2022 Goodfellows Keizer Refrigeration

Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales is one of the largest semitrailer dealers in the U.S. today with four locations in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. Our employees serve thousands of customers, both in and traveling through the Midwest, through our dealerships in Omaha, Sioux City, Des Moines and Sioux Falls. With 170+ dedicated employees at our locations to serve you, our goal is to bring world-class services that our customers expect and deserve.

 

