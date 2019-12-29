Mr. Goodfellow: Midlands Clinic

ABOUT THE DONOR: Since January 1996, Midlands Clinic has been providing comprehensive multi-specialty services for residents of Siouxland and the surrounding area. Specialties offered at Midlands Clinic include: Coordinated Breast Care, Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology and Weight Loss Surgery.

DONOR COMMENT: "Remembering those who are less fortunate is important throughout the year, but especially so during the Holiday season. We are honored to take part in the annual Goodfellow Charities drive, giving back to the community in which we live and serve," said clinic administrator Stacy Harmelink.