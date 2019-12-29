Mr. Goodfellow: Midlands Clinic
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Midlands Clinic

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Goodfellows Midlands Clinic

Midlands Clinic has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. A group of physicians are shown Dec. 13 during the clinic's Christmas party at Holiday Inn Express and Events Center.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Midlands Clinic, P.C.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Since January 1996, Midlands Clinic has been providing comprehensive multi-specialty services for residents of Siouxland and the surrounding area. Specialties offered at Midlands Clinic include: Coordinated Breast Care, Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology and Weight Loss Surgery. 

DONOR COMMENT: "Remembering those who are less fortunate is important throughout the year, but especially so during the Holiday season. We are honored to take part in the annual Goodfellow Charities drive, giving back to the community in which we live and serve," said clinic administrator Stacy Harmelink.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News