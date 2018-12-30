Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Midlands Clinic
Midlands Clinic has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Physicians shown at the Dakota Dunes practice are, seated from left, Mark Abraham, Paul Johnson, Michelle Daffer, Craig Nemechek and Sarah Bligh. Standing from left, JD Welander, Larry Volz, Jeffrey Michalak, Keith Vollstedt and Indy Chabra.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Midlands Clinic, P.C.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Since January 1996, Midlands Clinic has been providing comprehensive multi-specialty services for residents of Siouxland and the surrounding area. Specialties offered at Midlands Clinic include: Coordinated Breast Care, Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Vascular Surgery and Weight Loss Surgery.

DONOR COMMENT: "Remembering those who are less fortunate is important throughout the year, but especially so during the Holiday season. We are honored to take part in the annual Goodfellow Charities drive, giving back to the community in which we live and serve," said clinic administrator Stacy Harmelink.

