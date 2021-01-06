 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Moore, Corbett, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis
Mr. Goodfellow: Moore, Corbett, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis

2020 Goodfellow Moore Corbett Law Firm

Moore Corbett Law Firm has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. From left to right, Jerome Pierson, Chuck Corbett, Daniel Horton, Dan Moore, Kaitlin Boettcher, Karrie Hruska, Angie Schneiderman, and Melissa Jones are shown Dec. 29 at the firm's Sioux City offices.

 Jesse Brothers

DONOR:  Moore, Corbett, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis L.L.P.

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Moore Corbett Law Firm is a general practice law firm with roots going back to 1896, focused on estate planning, real estate, business law and education law. With its main office located in Sioux City, the firm’s attorneys practice regularly in the states of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, as well as having attorneys who engage in nation-wide specialty practices. Our attorneys value open and honest communication with integrity and professionalism, and are forward thinking, progressive, and have a clear vision for the future needs of the firm's clients.

DONOR COMMENT: “Bringing joy to Siouxland families is an honor that we are grateful to be able to assist the Sioux City Journal Mr. Goodfellow charity with. Our lawyers have actively participated with this good cause since 1977, and we’re proud to have been tail-waggers over the years,” said Dan Moore, partner with the firm.

