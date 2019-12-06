Mr. Goodfellow: Rhinehart Law
Mr. Goodfellow: Rhinehart Law

2019 Goodfellows Rhinehart Law P.C.

Rhinehart Law P.C. has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Attorneys and staff members, front row from left, R. Scott Rhinehart, Matthew Metzgar; and second row from left, Lisa Sachau, Tara Osterholt and Melissa Johnk are shown Nov. 26 at the firm's Sioux City offices

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Rhinehart Law P.C.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Rhinehart Law P.C. has more than 60 years of combined experience in servicing the legal needs of the Siouxland community. Our attorneys are licensed in Iowa and South Dakota, primarily practicing in the areas of criminal, family, personal injury, probate and juvenile law.

DONOR COMMENT: Rhinehart Law President Scott Rhinehart, a board member serving the Little Yellow Dog organization, said, "Each year we see the community come together to support and provide for those in need during the holidays. It is truly heartwarming to witness this caring and giving throughout Siouxland. The Goodfellow campaign certainly has been a leader in making lives better."

