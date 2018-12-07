Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goofellows Rhinehart Law
Rhinehart Law staff are shown above. Front row from left, are Matthew Metzgar and Scott Rhinehart; back row from left, are Tara Osterholt, Lisa Sachau and Melissa Johnk. Rhinehart Law has donated to the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow Charities. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Rhinehart Law P.C.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Rhinehart Law P.C. has more than 50 years of combined experience in servicing the legal needs of the Siouxland community. Our attorneys are licensed in Iowa and South Dakota, primarily practicing in the areas of criminal, family, personal injury, probate and juvenile law.

DONOR COMMENT: Rhinehart Law President Scott Rhinehart, a board member serving the Little Yellow Dog organization, said, "Each year we see the community come together to support and provide for those in need during the holidays. It is truly heartwarming to witness this caring and giving throughout Siouxland. The Goodfellow campaign certainly has been a leader in making lives better."

