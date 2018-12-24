Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Baird
Buy Now

Baird staff are shown Dec. 10 at the Sioux City offices of the investment and financial services company. Seated from left: Gail Bivens-Rose, Lori Brown, Sheenah Tonga and Dawn Gengler. Standing, from left: Jay Morrison, Caleb Luckow, Dan Holzrichter, Stephanie Carter, Jeff Pedersen, Jay Layman, Suzi Tucker, Jane Hubbard, Mark Stuck, Cathi Swan and Chris Holman. Baird has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Robert W. Baird & Co.

DONATION: $3,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: At Baird, we know from experience that people who care make a difference. And when those people work together in true partnership toward common goals, they can make great things happen. We salute the efforts of Goodfellow Charities who share our commitment to improving and enriching lives. Nine financial advisers and six support staffers work in the Sioux City Baird office.

DONOR COMMENT: "The past eight years have been exciting for us as we have grown Baird in Siouxland. Baird is a fantastic client and community-focus firm. Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its positive impact on those in need in our community is what the Baird family is all about," said Sioux City Market Director Mark Stuck.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments