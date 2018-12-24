DONOR: Robert W. Baird & Co.
DONATION: $3,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: At Baird, we know from experience that people who care make a difference. And when those people work together in true partnership toward common goals, they can make great things happen. We salute the efforts of Goodfellow Charities who share our commitment to improving and enriching lives. Nine financial advisers and six support staffers work in the Sioux City Baird office.
DONOR COMMENT: "The past eight years have been exciting for us as we have grown Baird in Siouxland. Baird is a fantastic client and community-focus firm. Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its positive impact on those in need in our community is what the Baird family is all about," said Sioux City Market Director Mark Stuck.