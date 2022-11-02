Mr. Goodfellow: Ron Pieper Body Shop Nov 2, 2022 13 min ago 0 Ron Pieper Body Shop has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONOR: Ron Pieper Body ShopAMOUNT: $1,000ABOUT THE DONOR: Ron Pieper Body Shop, 715 Bluff St., has been in business performing auto body repair on all makes and models of cars since 1987. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sioux City Goodfellow Charities Mr. Goodfellow Ron Pieper Body Shop Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story