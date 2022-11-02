 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Ron Pieper Body Shop

2022 Goodfellows Ron Pieper Body Shop

Ron Pieper Body Shop has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Ron Pieper Body Shop

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Ron Pieper Body Shop, 715 Bluff St., has been in business performing auto body repair on all makes and models of cars since 1987.

