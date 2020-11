ABOUT THE DONOR: Ron Pieper Body Shop, 715 Bluff St., has been in business performing auto body repair on all makes and models of cars and trucks since 1987.

DONOR COMMENT: "Wishing all of the men, women, and especially the children in Siouxland, a happy and joyous holiday season. From Ron, Cindy, Dennis, Trevor, Deb, and our customers who make it possible for us to support Mr. Goodfellow."