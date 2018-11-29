Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Scheels All Sports
Buy Now

SCHEELS has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Managers of the company's Southern Hills Mall location in Sioux City are shown Tuesday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: SCHEELS

AMOUNT: $2,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: SCHEELS is a 27-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah, Kansas, Colorado and Texas. Providing SCHEELS' customers with first-class customer service and the world's largest selection of sports, sportswear and footwear are the priorities throughout the organization. 

DONOR COMMENT: SCHEELS is proud to again support the Mr. Goodfellow charity. SCHEELS is committed to providing resources to local organizations like Mr. Goodfellow that benefit the community and improve the lives of Siouxland residents.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments