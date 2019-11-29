Mr. Goodfellow: SCHEELS
2019 Goodfellows Scheels

Scheels has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Scheels leadership team members are shown Nov. 5 at the retailer's Sioux City store in Southern Hills Mall.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: SCHEELS

AMOUNT: $2,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: SCHEELS is a 27-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah, Kansas, Colorado and Texas. Providing SCHEELS' customers with first-class customer service and the world's largest selection of sports, sportswear and footwear are the priorities throughout the organization. 

DONOR COMMENT: SCHEELS is proud to again support the Mr. Goodfellow charity. SCHEELS is committed to providing resources to local organizations like Mr. Goodfellow that benefit the community and improve the lives of Siouxland residents.

