Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Seaboard Triumph Foods
Buy Now

Seaboard Triumph Foods has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Executive leadership shown Nov. 28 at the Sioux City pork processing plant are, front row from left, Stan Scott, Mark Porter and Sarah Handsacker. Back row from left, George Solo, Neil Puetz, Brian DeSchepper and David Cary. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Seaboard Triumph Foods

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Seaboard Triumph Foods produces quality, wholesome pork for retail, international, food service, and further processing markets. Today, STF operates two shifts with over 1,900 employees. At the completion of second shift ramp up, over four million pounds of pork will be processed daily.

DONOR COMMENT: “Happy Holidays from all of us at Seaboard Triumph Foods! We thank our employees and the community for supporting the company and our mission to feed the world. We look forward to the many years ahead as we continue to be a good neighbor here in Siouxland, the place we call home.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments