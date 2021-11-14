 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Security National Bank

2021 Goodfellows Security National Bank

Security National Bank has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Shown Oct. 20 at the bank's downtown Sioux City headquarters are; front row from left, Tessa Dinsdale, Cari Gehling and Julie Schmidt and, back row from left; Kyle Irvin, Kody Wageman, Carlos Hurtado and Tony Lamb.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Security National Bank

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Chartered in 1884, Security National Bank is the largest and most established locally-owned bank in Sioux City. The bank’s employees stand for excellent service and care about doing what’s right, because they believe “Everything Matters” — from someone’s everyday habits, to their goals and dreams, to the legacy they build and pass along. SNB is a full-service financial institution, here to help with every step.

DONOR COMMENT: "Every child matters, and that's why we're glad to be a part of the Mr. Goodfellow Charities cause," marketing director Troy Steensen said. “Please join us and help brighten the holidays for those families in Siouxland who need it most."

