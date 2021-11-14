Mr. Goodfellow: Security National Bank

DONOR: Security National Bank
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Chartered in 1884, Security National Bank is the largest and most established locally-owned bank in Sioux City. The bank’s employees stand for excellent service and care about doing what’s right, because they believe “Everything Matters” — from someone’s everyday habits, to their goals and dreams, to the legacy they build and pass along. SNB is a full-service financial institution, here to help with every step.
DONOR COMMENT: "Every child matters, and that's why we're glad to be a part of the Mr. Goodfellow Charities cause," marketing director Troy Steensen said. “Please join us and help brighten the holidays for those families in Siouxland who need it most."
