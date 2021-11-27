Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Firefighters Association

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association represents 111 members as Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Local 7 is a nonprofit organization established to provide leadership, representation and protection to the members of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

DONOR COMMENT: "Local 7 has been a part of this community since 1918 and has consistently supported various charities throughout the years," Local 7 President Leonard Kraker said. "Mr. Goodfellow offers another opportunity for us to impact the lives of children and their families. With the pandemic contributing to another rough year in 2021, it's more important than ever to give back to the community."