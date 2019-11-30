Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Firefighters Association
Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Firefighters Association

2019 Goodfellows Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local 7

Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local 7 has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. A group of firefighters are shown Nov. 15 at Fire Station 3.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 7

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association represents 111 members as Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Local 7 is a nonprofit organization established to provide leadership, representation and protection to the members of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

DONOR COMMENT: "Local 7 has been a part of this community since 1918 and has consistently supported various charities throughout the years," Local 7 President Leonard Kraker said. "Mr. Goodfellow offers another opportunity for us to impact the lives of those in our community."

