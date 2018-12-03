Mr Goodfellow: Sioux City Lions Club

DONOR: Sioux City Lions Club
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Throughout the year, the Sioux City Lions Club funds college scholarships, Iowa KidSight vision screenings for 1,000 preschool children, eyeglasses and hearing aids for needy individuals, while supporting diabetes education, treatment, research and early detection. The Lions Club has also designed and sponsored the Sensory Gardens, a unique feature for sensory-impaired individuals inside Shepherd's Garden Park at Sixth and Jackson streets.
DONOR COMMENT: "In our long tradition of raising funds and giving them back to Siouxland, the Sioux City Lions Club is pleased to make this donation to the Goodfellow Charities," said club member Lee Chamberlain.