Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr Goodfellow: Sioux City Lions Club
Buy Now

The Sioux City Lions Club board of directors is shown prior to a meeting at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. The Lions Club has donated to the Mr. Goodfellow charity.

DONOR: Sioux City Lions Club

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Throughout the year, the Sioux City Lions Club funds college scholarships, Iowa KidSight vision screenings for 1,000 preschool children, eyeglasses and hearing aids for needy individuals, while supporting diabetes education, treatment, research and early detection. The Lions Club has also designed and sponsored the Sensory Gardens, a unique feature for sensory-impaired individuals inside Shepherd's Garden Park at Sixth and Jackson streets.

DONOR COMMENT: "In our long tradition of raising funds and giving them back to Siouxland, the Sioux City Lions Club is pleased to make this donation to the Goodfellow Charities," said club member Lee Chamberlain.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments