Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Lions Club
Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Lions Club

2019 Goodfellows Sioux City Lion Club

The Sioux City Lions Club has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Members of the service organization are shown during a meeting Dec. 2.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Sioux City Lions Club

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Through the Iowa Kidsight program, the Sioux City Lions Club offers free vision screenings to children ages six months to six years of age, averaging screenings for 1,000 to 1,200 children each year. The club also collects and recycles eyeglasses and hearing aids for needy individuals. In addition the club also funds college scholarships for local students. On June 20, 2020, the Sioux City Lions Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary. It's the oldest Lions Club in Iowa. 

DONOR COMMENT: "In our long tradition of raising funds and giving them back to Siouxland, the Sioux City Lions Club is pleased to make this donation to the Goodfellow Charities."

