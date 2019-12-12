Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Lions Club

ABOUT THE DONOR: Through the Iowa Kidsight program, the Sioux City Lions Club offers free vision screenings to children ages six months to six years of age, averaging screenings for 1,000 to 1,200 children each year. The club also collects and recycles eyeglasses and hearing aids for needy individuals. In addition the club also funds college scholarships for local students. On June 20, 2020, the Sioux City Lions Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary. It's the oldest Lions Club in Iowa.