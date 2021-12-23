Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Ethanol

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Ethanol, located in Jackson, Neb., is owned by approximately 700 local community investors. The ethanol plant commenced operations in 2007 and has doubled its production capacity over 14 years of operational growth, powered by its 40 employees. Each year, Siouxland Ethanol purchases more than 30 million bushels of locally-grown corn and turns the kernels into high octane low carbon ethanol for fuel, livestock feed, and corn oil used to make renewable biofuel.