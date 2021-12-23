 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Ethanol

2021 Goodfellows Siouxland Ethanol

Siouxland Ethanol has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Siouxland Ethanol team members are shown at the Jackson, Neb. plant.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Siouxland Ethanol

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Ethanol, located in Jackson, Neb., is owned by approximately 700 local community investors. The ethanol plant commenced operations in 2007 and has doubled its production capacity over 14 years of operational growth, powered by its 40 employees. Each year, Siouxland Ethanol purchases more than 30 million bushels of locally-grown corn and turns the kernels into high octane low carbon ethanol for fuel, livestock feed, and corn oil used to make renewable biofuel.

DONOR COMMENT: "Siouxland Ethanol is honored to partner with the surrounding business community to bring smiles and grow the area's Christmas cheer!"

