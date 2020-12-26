Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Ethanol

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Ethanol, located in Jackson, Nebraska, is an ethanol plant owned by more than 700 local community investors. It commenced operations in 2007 and has doubled its production capacity over 13 years of operational growth, powered by its 40 employees. Each year, Siouxland Ethanol purchases more than 30 million bushels of locally grown corn and turns the kernels into high octane low carbon ethanol for fuel, livestock feed, and corn oil used to make renewable diesel fuel.