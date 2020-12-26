 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Ethanol
Siouxland Ethanol has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees John Koch, left, Travis Small, Scot Miller, Cody Bleil, and Daryl Johannsen, right, are shown Oct. 13 at the plant in Jackson, Nebraska.

 Jesse Brothers

DONOR: Siouxland Ethanol

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Ethanol, located in Jackson, Nebraska, is an ethanol plant owned by more than 700 local community investors. It commenced operations in 2007 and has doubled its production capacity over 13 years of operational growth, powered by its 40 employees. Each year, Siouxland Ethanol purchases more than 30 million bushels of locally grown corn and turns the kernels into high octane low carbon ethanol for fuel, livestock feed, and corn oil used to make renewable diesel fuel.

DONOR COMMENT: "Siouxland Ethanol is honored to partner with the surrounding business community to bring smiles and grow the area Christmas cheer!"

