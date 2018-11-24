Try 3 months for $3
Goodfellows 2012 Siouxland Golf Charities
From left, Siouxland Golf Charities officials are shown: Jeff Kuhn, Scott Meyer, Ran Newberg and Mike Pape. Siouxland Golf Charities has donated to the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow charity.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

DONOR: Siouxland Golf Charities

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Golf Charities was formed in 2003 to raise money for various charities and promote junior golf. Since then, $200,000 has been raised through organizing charity golf tournaments in Siouxland.

DONOR COMMENT: "It is with great pride the organization is able to participate in the Mr. Goodfellow charity. Siouxland Golf Charities and Mr. Goodfellow both believe in families. We want to reach out and help, in some small way, those in need," said Mike Pape, a spokesman for the organization.

