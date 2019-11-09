Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Golf Charities

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Golf Charities was formed in 2003 to raise money for various charities and promote junior golf. Since then, $200,000 has been raised through organizing charity golf tournaments in Siouxland.

DONOR COMMENT: "It is with great pride the organization is able to participate in the Mr. Goodfellow charity. Siouxland Golf Charities and Mr. Goodfellow both believe in families. We want to reach out and help, in some small way, those in need," said Mike Pape, a spokesman for the organization.