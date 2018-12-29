Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goofellows Siouxland Officials
Buy Now

These referees, umpires and officials representing the Siouxland Officials Association have donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. The group convened for a photo in Sioux City on Dec. 12, 2018. Front row, from left: John Duzik, Mark Wetz, Mark Brighton, Teri Axelson, Scott Willmott and Royce Ranniger. Back row, from left: John Malloy, Von Bornholtz, George Davidson, Jason Slaughter, Mark Harris, Rich Crow and Kevin Eekhoff.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Siouxland Officials Association (SOA)

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Siouxland Officials Association is made up of more than 100 active members who officiate high school and college sports in Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska. The SOA's mission is to improve sports officiating while with recruiting and mentoring new officials. SOA members promote good sportsmanship with an annual scholarship awards program that honors student-athletes who demonstrate those traits.

DONOR COMMENT: "This is the first time we have supported the Mr. Goodfellow Charities and we are very excited to be part of such a wonderful cause. We hope this donation will make someone's holiday season more special."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Columnist

Load comments