DONOR: Siouxland Officials Association (SOA)
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: The Siouxland Officials Association is made up of more than 100 active members who officiate high school and college sports in Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska. The SOA's mission is to improve sports officiating while with recruiting and mentoring new officials. SOA members promote good sportsmanship with an annual scholarship awards program that honors student-athletes who demonstrate those traits.
DONOR COMMENT: "This is the first time we have supported the Mr. Goodfellow Charities and we are very excited to be part of such a wonderful cause. We hope this donation will make someone's holiday season more special."