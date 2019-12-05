Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Women's Health Care

DONOR: Siouxland Women's Health Care

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Women's Health Care, 1000 Jackson St., is a leader in providing obstetrical and gynecological services for the women of Siouxland. From annual wellness exams, family planning, having a baby or needing specialized care for women’s issues, you can trust in the expertise of our seven health care professionals to deliver superior medical services in a caring environment. Doctors Vereen, Hamburger, Schneider, LaFavor, Hay, Lohr and nurse practitioner Jodi Netley are dedicated to providing the best care for all stages of a woman’s life.

DONOR COMMENT: "Siouxland Women's Health Care is pleased to continue support of the mission of the Mr. Goodfellow Fund. What better way to enrich the lives of children at Christmas than to provide for presents under the tree that, without the help of Mr. Goodfellow, may not exist. We want to wish all families a safe, healthy and joyful Christmas."

