Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Women's Health Care

DONOR: Siouxland Women's Health Care

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Women's Health Care, 1000 Jackson St., is a leader in providing obstetrical and gynecological services for the women of Siouxland. From annual wellness exams, family planning, having a baby or needing specialized care for women’s issues, you can trust in the expertise of our seven health care professionals to deliver superior medical services in a caring environment. Drs. Vereen, Hamburger, Schneider, LaFavor, Hay, Lohr and nurse practitioner Jodi Netley are dedicated to providing the best care for all stages of a woman’s life.

DONOR COMMENT: "We hope that you had a wonderful and blessed Christmas! As 2020 nears an end, we want to take this time to wish one of our partners, Dr. William “Nolley” Vereen, a wonderful retirement. Over the past 30 years, he has delivered hundreds of babies and provided the women of Siouxland countless hours of medical care. An excellent partner, physician, and friend, he will be greatly missed!"

