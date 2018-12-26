DONOR: Smithfield Foods
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. Smithfield’s Sioux City facility, established in 1987, employs more than 600 people. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories, with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan's Famous, Farmland, Armour, Farmer John, Kretschmar, John Morrell, Cook's, Gwaltney, Carando, Margherita, Curly's, Healthy Ones, Morliny, Krakus and Berlinki. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs.
DONOR COMMENT: “Smithfield Foods is proud to support the Sioux City community through the Mr. Goodfellow’s Charities to provide families with holiday gifts. Our employees take great pride in this program and its impact on families in need across Siouxland. It’s one way in which we work to strengthen communities both here and across all locations Smithfield calls home," Smithfield Foods plant manager Kevin Connors said.