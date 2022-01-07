Mr. Goodfellow: Sterling Computers

DONOR: Sterling Computers
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Sterling is one of the fastest-growing and most highly-decorated IT-solution providers in the country. Headquartered in North Sioux City, Sterling has achieved the industry’s top competencies in technologies, awarded by leading manufacturers like Dell, Cisco, and VMware. Sterling offers “Client to Cloud™ solutions” -- hardware, software, data-center, and cybersecurity expertise. A woman-owned business, Sterling is committed to advancing the power, presence, and participation of women in their workforce, which is evident by 49% of management positions being held by women. Celebrating its 25th year, Sterling is now among the 50 largest IT-solution providers in the U.S.
DONOR QUOTE: "Sterling is delighted to contribute to this storied 111-year-old Sioux City charity that enacts the true spirit of "comfort and joy" with their holiday toy-giving tradition and their irresistible Little Yellow Dog auction (Sterling loves dogs too!)."
