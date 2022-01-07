 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mr. Goodfellow: Sterling Computers

  • 0
2021 Goodfellows Sterling Computers

Sterling Computers has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Team members are shown Dec. 9 at the North Sioux City-based information technology company.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Sterling Computers

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Sterling is one of the fastest-growing and most highly-decorated IT-solution providers in the country. Headquartered in North Sioux City, Sterling has achieved the industry’s top competencies in technologies, awarded by leading manufacturers like Dell, Cisco, and VMware. Sterling offers “Client to Cloud™ solutions” -- hardware, software, data-center, and cybersecurity expertise. A woman-owned business, Sterling is committed to advancing the power, presence, and participation of women in their workforce, which is evident by 49% of management positions being held by women. Celebrating its 25th year, Sterling is now among the 50 largest IT-solution providers in the U.S. 

DONOR QUOTE: "Sterling is delighted to contribute to this storied 111-year-old Sioux City charity that enacts the true spirit of "comfort and joy" with their holiday toy-giving tradition and their irresistible Little Yellow Dog auction (Sterling loves dogs too!)."

People are also reading…

 

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News