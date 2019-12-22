Mr. Goodfellow: Sterling Computers
Mr. Goodfellow: Sterling Computers

2019 Goodfellows Sterling Computers

Sterling Computers Corp. has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Team members at the North Sioux City technology and service company are shown Dec. 17.

DONOR: Sterling Computers

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Sterling is an award-winning technology solutions provider, offering support from simple client based services to complex cloud solutions to federal agencies, state and local government markets, education systems, and commercial businesses. Their certified, on-staff solution architects and services team assess any environment to help develop, implement, and manage any technology need.

DONOR COMMENT: “The Goodfellow Charity’s mission to make days merry and bright for the youth of our community is so special during this time of year. We are proud and honored to continue our support for the Siouxland community, especially during the holiday season."

 

