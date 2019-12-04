Mr. Goodfellow: The Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs
Mr. Goodfellow: The Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs

2019 Little Yellow Dog Auction Club board

The Auction Club board of directors for the Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs gathers for a photograph at The Journal Nov. 22. Shown are, front row from left, Rusty Clark, Jeff Wooldridge, Darlene Erickson, Stew Huff and Chris McGowan. Back row from left, Patrick Kuehl, Bruce Miller, Gregg Lucken, Beau Braunger and Dr. Ken Roach. The Journal's Goodfellows fund began in 1914 to provide Christmas toys to needy children and expanded in 1936 to include the auction of a puppy. Retired Journal publisher Ron Peterson donated the puppy for this year's auction, will be held Dec. 14, at the Ho-Chunk Centre.

DONOR: Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs annually auctions a puppy to benefit The Journal's Goodfellow charity, which provides toys and other goodies for underprivileged children at Christmas time. The first auction was held in 1936 after Worth Waltermire, a bellboy at the Martin Hotel, recruited members and collected 25-cents dues to raise money for The Journal's charity. He recruited members, collecting 25-cent dues. Ron Peterson, who retired this year as The Journal’s publisher, donated the puppy for this year's auction, which will be held Dec. 14 at the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium.

DONOR COMMENT: "This is my 22nd year with Little Yellow Dog, which is a great organization,” Peterson said. “The auction has always been special for me and my family. With this being my final year of work at the Journal, I just thought it was appropriate time to donate the puppy."

