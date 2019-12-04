Mr. Goodfellow: The Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs

DONOR: Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Yellow Dogs annually auctions a puppy to benefit The Journal's Goodfellow charity, which provides toys and other goodies for underprivileged children at Christmas time. The first auction was held in 1936 after Worth Waltermire, a bellboy at the Martin Hotel, recruited members and collected 25-cents dues to raise money for The Journal's charity. He recruited members, collecting 25-cent dues. Ron Peterson, who retired this year as The Journal’s publisher, donated the puppy for this year's auction, which will be held Dec. 14 at the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium.

DONOR COMMENT: "This is my 22nd year with Little Yellow Dog, which is a great organization,” Peterson said. “The auction has always been special for me and my family. With this being my final year of work at the Journal, I just thought it was appropriate time to donate the puppy."

