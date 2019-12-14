Mr Goodfellow: Thorpe & Co. Jewellers
Mr Goodfellow: Thorpe & Co. Jewellers

2019 Goodfellows Thorpe & Company Jewellers

Thorpe & Company Jewellers has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Owners Karen and Rusty Clark, front, and employees, second row from left, Mary Jorgensen, Christy Freihage and Carol Larson and third row from left, Joe Rarrat, Donny Lensink, Terry Cosgrove and Tim Girard are shown Nov. 22 at the downtown Sioux City jewelry store.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Thorpe & Co. Jewellers

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Located in downtown Sioux City at the corner of 4th & Pierce streets, Thorpe & Co. Jewellers is a four-generation business with a 119-year history in downtown. The store, which offers a variety of fine jewelry and gifts, boasts its own repair shop right on its premise, and is owned by Rusty and Karen Clark. Rusty's father, George Thorpe Clark, was a founding Tailwagger, and was in a group of business leaders who worked behind the scenes in support of Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its Little Yellow Dog Auction.

DONOR COMMENT: "We have a long-long history of donating to organizations that support needy children in our community. We are proud to support the Goodfellows again this year."

