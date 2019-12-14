Mr Goodfellow: Thorpe & Co. Jewellers

ABOUT THE DONOR: Located in downtown Sioux City at the corner of 4th & Pierce streets, Thorpe & Co. Jewellers is a four-generation business with a 119-year history in downtown. The store, which offers a variety of fine jewelry and gifts, boasts its own repair shop right on its premise, and is owned by Rusty and Karen Clark. Rusty's father, George Thorpe Clark, was a founding Tailwagger, and was in a group of business leaders who worked behind the scenes in support of Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its Little Yellow Dog Auction.