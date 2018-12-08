Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Thorpe and Company Jewellers
Thorpe and Company Jewellers staff are shown Nov. 8 at the Sioux City business. Front row from left; Rusty and Karen Clark; second row from left, Christy Freihage, Carol Larson and Mary Jorgensen; back row, from left, Tim Girard, Donny Lensink, Terry Cosgrove and Joe Rarrat. Not pictured: Deanna Cloud. Thorpe and Company  has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Thorpe & Co. Jewellers

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Located at 501 Fourth Street, Thorpe & Co. Jewellers has a four-generation, 118-year history in downtown Sioux City. The store, which offers a variety of fine jewelry and gifts, is owned by Rusty and Karen Clark. Rusty's father, Thorpe Clark, was a founding Tailwagger, a group of business leaders who worked behind the scenes in support of Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its Little Yellow Dog Auction.

DONOR COMMENT: "We have a long history of donating to organizations that support needy children and their families. We are proud to support the Goodfellows again this year."

