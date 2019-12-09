Mr. Goodfellow: Transit Plaza merchants
Mr. Goodfellow: Transit Plaza merchants

2019 Goodfellows Transit Plaza merchants

The merchants of Sioux City's Transit Plaza shopping area have donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Merchants, from left, Bob Roe, Bob Roe's Point After; Mark Treft, 4T Tack & Boot; Mary Ellen Habben and Mark Habben, Flowerland; Jodi Maher and Daniel Jump, Sweet Repeats; Connie Higginbotham, Second Chance Flea Market; and Susan Dodd, Unclaimed Freight Furniture, are shown Dec. 5 at Bob Roe's Point After.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Transit Plaza merchants

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONORS: Donors include Transit Avenue Properties, Vac Shack, Unclaimed Freight Furniture, Flowerland, 4T Tack and Boot, Bob Roe's Point After, Anytime Auctions and Treasures, Second Chance Flea Market, Sweet Repeats and Mission of the Messiah.

DONOR COMMENT: "We all remember that one present we always wanted but never got. The one that got away. Mine was a pink and white doll sized Barbie Jeep," said Susan Dodd of Unclaimed Freight Furniture. "We want to ensure that all children of Siouxland get their "Barbie Jeep" and wish everyone a Happy, Healthy Christmas and New Year."

