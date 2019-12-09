Mr. Goodfellow: Transit Plaza merchants

DONOR: Transit Plaza merchants
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONORS: Donors include Transit Avenue Properties, Vac Shack, Unclaimed Freight Furniture, Flowerland, 4T Tack and Boot, Bob Roe's Point After, Anytime Auctions and Treasures, Second Chance Flea Market, Sweet Repeats and Mission of the Messiah.
DONOR COMMENT: "We all remember that one present we always wanted but never got. The one that got away. Mine was a pink and white doll sized Barbie Jeep," said Susan Dodd of Unclaimed Freight Furniture. "We want to ensure that all children of Siouxland get their "Barbie Jeep" and wish everyone a Happy, Healthy Christmas and New Year."
