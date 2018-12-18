Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Transit Plaza merchants
The merchants of Sioux City's Transit Plaza shopping area have donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Shown at Bob Roe's Point After are, from left: Matthew Habben, Flowerland; Bob Roe, Bob Roe's Point After; Mary Ellen Habben, Flowerland and Jeremy Houser, Bob Roe's Point After.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Transit Plaza Merchants

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONORS: Donors include Transit Avenue Properties, Flowerland, Bob Roe's Point After, Anytime Auctions and Treasures, Vac Shack, 4T Tack and Boot and Mission of the Messiah.

DONOR COMMENT: "For the 20th consecutive year, the Transit Avenue merchants have chosen to donate to the Mr. Goodfellow toy drive. They hope to spread holiday cheer to all of Siouxland. They are appreciative of their customers and the community support they receive all year and wish everyone a happy holiday season and new year. Please come and visit us over the holiday season and all year long."

