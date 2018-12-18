DONOR: Transit Plaza Merchants
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONORS: Donors include Transit Avenue Properties, Flowerland, Bob Roe's Point After, Anytime Auctions and Treasures, Vac Shack, 4T Tack and Boot and Mission of the Messiah.
DONOR COMMENT: "For the 20th consecutive year, the Transit Avenue merchants have chosen to donate to the Mr. Goodfellow toy drive. They hope to spread holiday cheer to all of Siouxland. They are appreciative of their customers and the community support they receive all year and wish everyone a happy holiday season and new year. Please come and visit us over the holiday season and all year long."