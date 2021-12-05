Mr. Goodfellow: Tyson Foods - Fresh Meats

DONOR: Tyson Foods - Fresh Meats
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: For more than 60 years, Tyson Foods’ fresh meats business has led the industry in delivering both expertise and quality beef and pork offerings. In addition to our boxed beef and pork brands, we offer case ready, specialty cut portions and other innovative solutions to customers. Headquartered in Dakota Dunes, the fresh meats division is a leading supplier of premium beef and pork, as well as allied products such as cured and tanned hides used to make leather. Our fresh meats products are marketed globally, and reach consumers through the world’s most recognized retailers and restaurants.
DONOR COMMENT: "We’re proud to once again support Mr. Goodfellow Charities and recognize the importance of supporting programs to help make the holidays special for children and families in Siouxland. Our gift is just one example of Tyson’s efforts this past year to fulfill our commitment to address hunger insecurity, support our team members and improve the quality of life in the communities where we operate,” said Shane Miller, group president, Tyson Foods, Fresh Meats.
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.