Mr. Goodfellow: Tyson Fresh Meats

DONOR: Tyson Fresh Meats
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., is headquartered in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. A leading supplier of premium beef and pork, as well as allied products such as cured and tanned hides used to make leather, Tyson Fresh Meats products are marketed globally and reach consumers through the world’s most recognized retailers and restaurants.
DONOR COMMENT: "Our community is fortunate to have the longstanding tradition of Mr. Goodfellow Charities, and Tyson is proud to once again support efforts to provide gifts for children in Siouxland during the holiday season," said Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats.
