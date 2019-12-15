Mr. Goodfellow: Tyson Fresh Meats
2019 Goodfellows Tyson Fresh Meats

Tyson Fresh Meats has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Employees, front row from left, Annie Strittmatter, Heather Gallarzo and Amy Dahl; and second row from left, Mary Delozier, Dan Heffernan, Brenda Zahnley and Manoj Virippil are shown Dec. 3 at the Dakota Dunes headquarters of Tyson Foods' beef and pork unit.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Tyson Fresh Meats

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., is headquartered in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. A leading supplier of premium beef and pork, as well as allied products such as cured and tanned hides used to make leather, Tyson Fresh Meats products are marketed globally and reach consumers through the world’s most recognized retailers and restaurants.

DONOR COMMENT: "Our community is fortunate to have the longstanding tradition of Mr. Goodfellow Charities, and Tyson is proud to once again support efforts to provide gifts for children in Siouxland during the holiday season," said Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats.

