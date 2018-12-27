Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Tyson Fresh Meats
Tyson Fresh Meats staff are shown in Dakota Dunes. Front row from left: Heather Gallarzo-Rochez, Annie Strittmatter; back row from left: Dan Heffernan, Jenifer Bauer, Mary Delozier, and Gary Rennerfeldt. Tyson Fresh Meats has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Tyson Fresh Meats

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., the beef and pork unit of Tyson Foods Inc., is headquartered at Two Rivers Business Center in Dakota Dunes. Tyson Fresh Meats employs about 4,700 people in the metropolitan area -- more than 4,000 team members at the Dakota City beef complex and approximately 600 corporate team members at Dakota Dunes and Dakota City. The company also employs 60 people in Sioux City.

DONOR COMMENT: "As part of our ongoing commitment to community outreach, we are proud to support the efforts of Mr. Goodfellow Charities providing gifts for children in Siouxland," said Steve Stouffer, president of Tyson Fresh Meats.

