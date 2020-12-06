Mr. Goodfellow: Tyson Fresh Meats

ABOUT THE DONOR: Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., is headquartered in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. A leading supplier of premium beef and pork, as well as allied products such as cured and tanned hides used to make leather, Tyson Fresh Meats products are marketed globally and reach consumers through the world’s most recognized retailers and restaurants.

DONOR COMMENT: "We understand that 2020 has been a difficult year for many families in our plant communities and we recognize the importance of supporting programs such as Mr. Goodfellow Charities to help make the holidays special for children in Siouxland. Our gift is just one example of more than $75 million Tyson Foods has invested in hundreds of grants and donations this year to fulfill its commitment to address hunger insecurity, support our team members and improve the quality of life in the communities where we operate,” said Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats.