Mr. Goodfellow: UnityPoint Health -- St Luke's

2019 Goodfellows UnityPoint Health St. Luke's

UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's has donated to The Journal's Goodfellow charity. Members of the UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's culture ambassador team are shown at the Sioux City hospital Nov. 14. The team, which works to foster employee engagement at the hospital, is composed of staff members from several departments. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: UnityPoint Health -- St.Luke's

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's is one of the region's most patient and family-centered hospitals, delivering innovative care to communities in the tri-state area including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. St. Luke's cares for more than 101,600 patients annually, coordinating care from the doctor's office to the hospital and back home through St. Luke's, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home. Together, through UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City, more than 1,500 health care professionals and physician partners work toward the same goal: getting patients healthy sooner and keeping them healthy.

DONOR COMMENT: "As a Children's Miracle Network Hospital dedicated to a mission of improving life for our patients and families, we are proud to support another Siouxland organization whose mission is similar to ours. Our support of Goodfellow allows us to give back to the thousands of Siouxland families who count on us for compassionate care," says Lynn Wold, UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's president and CEO. "St. Luke's is privileged to join in this effort again this year to make a positive impact in our community, showing children and families how much they matter to this world."

