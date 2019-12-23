Mr. Goodfellow: UnityPoint Health -- St Luke's

ABOUT THE DONOR: UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's is one of the region's most patient and family-centered hospitals, delivering innovative care to communities in the tri-state area including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. St. Luke's cares for more than 101,600 patients annually, coordinating care from the doctor's office to the hospital and back home through St. Luke's, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home. Together, through UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City, more than 1,500 health care professionals and physician partners work toward the same goal: getting patients healthy sooner and keeping them healthy.

DONOR COMMENT: "As a Children's Miracle Network Hospital dedicated to a mission of improving life for our patients and families, we are proud to support another Siouxland organization whose mission is similar to ours. Our support of Goodfellow allows us to give back to the thousands of Siouxland families who count on us for compassionate care," says Lynn Wold, UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's president and CEO. "St. Luke's is privileged to join in this effort again this year to make a positive impact in our community, showing children and families how much they matter to this world."