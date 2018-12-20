DONOR: UnityPoint Health -- St.Luke's
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's is one of the region's most patient and family-centered hospitals, delivering innovative care to communities in the tri-state area including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. St. Luke's treats more than 101,600 patients annually, coordinating care from the doctor's office to the hospital and back home through St. Luke's, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home. Together, through UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City, more than 1,500 health care professionals and physician partners work towards the same goal: getting patients healthy sooner and keeping them healthy.
DONOR COMMENT: "Supporting the community we service is one of the driving forces behind UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's mission. As a Children's Miracle Network hospital, we are proud to support another Siouxland organization whose mission is similar to ours and helps brighten a child's day," said UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's president and CEO Lynn Wold. "St. Luke's is privileged to join in this effort again this year to make a positive impact on children and families in our community and show them how much they matter in this world."