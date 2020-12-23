Mr. Goodfellow: UnityPoint Health -- St Luke's

DONOR: UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's is one of the region's most patient and family-centered hospitals, delivering innovative care to communities in the tri-state area including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. St. Luke's cares for more than 101,600 patients annually, coordinating care from the doctor's office to the hospital and back home through St. Luke's, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home. After such an unprecedented year, the need for qualified healthcare professionals is more apparent than ever. With specialized programs and a hands-on clinical setting, St. Luke’s College is leading the area in getting healthcare workers trained and to the bedside to provide quality patient care. Together, through UnityPoint Health – Sioux City, more than 1,500 health care professionals and physician partners work toward the same goal: getting patients healthy sooner and keeping them healthy.
DONOR COMMENT: "This year has been extremely difficult for charities such as Mr. Goodfellow," says Leah Glasgo, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's interim president and CEO. "We are honored to be able to come alongside them once again and support their effort to bring gifts and books to underprivileged children this holiday season. Improving the lives of the people and communities we serve is our mission, and as Siouxland’s Children’s Miracle Network hospital and only birth center, the kids of our community are a special part of that mission."
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.