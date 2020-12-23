Mr. Goodfellow: UnityPoint Health -- St Luke's

ABOUT THE DONOR: UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's is one of the region's most patient and family-centered hospitals, delivering innovative care to communities in the tri-state area including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. St. Luke's cares for more than 101,600 patients annually, coordinating care from the doctor's office to the hospital and back home through St. Luke's, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home. After such an unprecedented year, the need for qualified healthcare professionals is more apparent than ever. With specialized programs and a hands-on clinical setting, St. Luke’s College is leading the area in getting healthcare workers trained and to the bedside to provide quality patient care. Together, through UnityPoint Health – Sioux City, more than 1,500 health care professionals and physician partners work toward the same goal: getting patients healthy sooner and keeping them healthy.