Mr. Goodfellow: UnityPoint Health -- St Luke's

ABOUT THE DONOR: UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's is one of the region's most patient and family-centered hospitals, delivering innovative care to communities in the tri-state area including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. St. Luke's cares for more than 101,600 patients annually, coordinating care from the doctor's office to the hospital and back home through St. Luke's, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home. St. Luke’s College is leading the area in getting healthcare workers trained and to the bedside to provide quality patient care.

DONOR COMMENT: “The motto I live my life by is ‘service above self’,” said Lorenzo Suter, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. “And I can tell you that my teammates place value in that sentiment as well. As the area’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital and birth center, it’s our honor to join this effort to bring gifts and books to underprivileged children in our community. When I think about what we’ve all been through these past couple of years, it reminds me that it’s vital we keep letting each other know how much they matter, and by partnering with charities like Mr. Goodfellow, we do just that.”