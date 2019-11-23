Mr. Goodfellow: Uptown Wedding and Event Rental
Mr. Goodfellow: Uptown Wedding and Event Rental

2019 Goodfellows Uptown Wedding & Event Rental

Uptown Wedding & Event Rental has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Employees, front row from right, Melissa Wooldridge, Angie Jenkins, Tasha Mothershead and Deb Bell, and second row from left, Jason Winter, Mike Hansen, Dennis Rees and Corey Hoffman are shown Nov. 20 at the company's Sioux City showroom.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Uptown Wedding and Event Rental

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Uptown Wedding and Event Rental is a locally-owned rental store. We provide party supplies and party rentals for your wedding, graduation party, office party or any other event. We have tents, tables, chairs, bounce houses, photo booth, games, linens, and so much more. Our professional staff is ready to make your event spectacular. Why buy when you can rent?

DONOR COMMENT: "Holidays can be hard on some families. For many years, Mr. Goodfellow has made the holiday season made the holiday season special for the children of Siouxland. We are proud to contribute to their cause."

 

