Mr. Goodfellow: Uptown Wedding and Event Rental

DONOR: Uptown Wedding and Event Rental
AMOUNT: $1,000
You have free articles remaining.
ABOUT THE DONOR: Uptown Wedding and Event Rental is a locally-owned rental store. We provide party supplies and party rentals for your wedding, graduation party, office party or any other event. We have tents, tables, chairs, bounce houses, photo booth, games, linens, and so much more. Our professional staff is ready to make your event spectacular. Why buy when you can rent?
DONOR COMMENT: "Holidays can be hard on some families. For many years, Mr. Goodfellow has made the holiday season made the holiday season special for the children of Siouxland. We are proud to contribute to their cause."
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.