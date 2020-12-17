Mr. Goodfellow: Van Meter

ABOUT THE DONOR: Van Meter Inc. is a leading distributor of electrical and mechanical supplies and solutions serving contractor and industrial customers throughout the Midwest. We see ourselves as a small company with a big heart. It’s an honor to give back to the communities, organizations and people that power our personal and professional lives.

DONOR COMMENT: "Between our 500-plus employee owners, we donate more than 8,000 volunteer hours and more than $350,000 annually to charities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. Some of the organizations we support in Siouxland are the Food Bank of Siouxland, Siouxland-area Boy Scouts popcorn distribution, and Goodfellows. We are very fortunate and happy to be able to team up with such worthy causes around Sioux City," said John Lorenzen, Van Meter Regional Customer Service Manager.