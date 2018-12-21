Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Westwood National Honor Society
Buy Now

The Westwood High School National Honor Society has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Members of the National Honor Society are shown at the school in Sloan, Iowa, on Dec. 3.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Westwood High School National Honor Society

AMOUNT: $2,250

ABOUT THE DONOR: Westwood's National Honor Society members are selected as juniors by a faculty committee, based on leadership, service to school and community, academics and character. The organization volunteers at school and in the community by holding blood drives, mentoring youth through the Big Rebel/Little Rebel program, raising money for Mr. Goodfellow and much more. The school district encompasses Salix, Sloan, Smithland, Holly Springs and Hornick. Westwood has participated in Mr. Goodfellow since 1989 with support from all grade levels.

DONOR COMMENT: "We choose to give to Mr. Goodfellow because it is a charity that has a positive impact upon children of the Westwood Community School District and upon the children of our neighboring school districts," said Tom Gerking, group adviser. "We would like to offer a huge thank you to the entire Westwood community for its generous support of our fundraising efforts this year which included a 'Make a CHANGE in Someone's Life' drive for grades PK-12, jeans days for the teachers, and the annual cotton candy sales."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Columnist

Load comments