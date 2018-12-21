DONOR: Westwood High School National Honor Society
AMOUNT: $2,250
ABOUT THE DONOR: Westwood's National Honor Society members are selected as juniors by a faculty committee, based on leadership, service to school and community, academics and character. The organization volunteers at school and in the community by holding blood drives, mentoring youth through the Big Rebel/Little Rebel program, raising money for Mr. Goodfellow and much more. The school district encompasses Salix, Sloan, Smithland, Holly Springs and Hornick. Westwood has participated in Mr. Goodfellow since 1989 with support from all grade levels.
DONOR COMMENT: "We choose to give to Mr. Goodfellow because it is a charity that has a positive impact upon children of the Westwood Community School District and upon the children of our neighboring school districts," said Tom Gerking, group adviser. "We would like to offer a huge thank you to the entire Westwood community for its generous support of our fundraising efforts this year which included a 'Make a CHANGE in Someone's Life' drive for grades PK-12, jeans days for the teachers, and the annual cotton candy sales."