Mr. Goodfellow: Woodbury County elected officials
2019 Goodfellows Woodbury County elected officials

2019 Goodfellows Woodbury County elected officials

Woodbury County's elected officials have donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. From left, Jeremy Taylor, P.J. Jennings, Marty Pottebaum, Matthew Ung, Keith Radig, and Dave Drew are shown Dec. 17 at the county courthouse. Also donating but not shown are Rocky De Witt, Pat Gill and Michael Clayton.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Woodbury County elected officials

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Woodbury County elected officials lead several county government functions, operating as the county board of supervisors and heading the offices of the county attorney, sheriff, auditor and treasurer.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are honored and privileged to serve in local government and law enforcement on behalf of our community. We come in contact firsthand with those in need and view the noble enterprise of Mr. Goodfellow as yet one more way to partner with so many in our community to help the lives of children and their needs during the Christmas season. Brightening a child’s Christmas is truly the meaning of Mr. Goodfellow."

