2018 Goodfellows Woodbury County elected officials
Woodbury County elected officials are shown Dec. 11 in the rotunda of the county courthouse. Front row, from left: Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, Supervisor Rocky De Witt, Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, Supervisor Keith Radig. Second row from left: County Attorney Patrick "PJ" Jennings, Auditor Pat Gill, Sheriff Dave Drew and Treasurer Mike Clayton. The elected officials have donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Woodbury County elected officials

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Woodbury County elected officials lead several county government functions, operating as the county board of supervisors and heading the offices of the county attorney, sheriff, auditor and treasurer.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are honored and privileged to serve in local government and law enforcement on behalf of our community. We come in contact firsthand with those in need and view the noble enterprise of Mr. Goodfellow as yet one more way to partner with so many in our community to help the lives of children and their needs during the Christmas season. Brightening a child’s Christmas is truly the meaning of Mr. Goodfellow."

County and education reporter

