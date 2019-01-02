DONOR: Woodbury County elected officials
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Woodbury County elected officials lead several county government functions, operating as the county board of supervisors and heading the offices of the county attorney, sheriff, auditor and treasurer.
DONOR COMMENT: "We are honored and privileged to serve in local government and law enforcement on behalf of our community. We come in contact firsthand with those in need and view the noble enterprise of Mr. Goodfellow as yet one more way to partner with so many in our community to help the lives of children and their needs during the Christmas season. Brightening a child’s Christmas is truly the meaning of Mr. Goodfellow."