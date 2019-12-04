Paige, German Shorthaired Pointer, is 2019 Little Yellow Dog

SIOUX CITY -- A little over two months old, Paige is already able to unwrap a Christmas package. That is, when she isn't chewing on a toy Santa Claus.

"My husband says Paige has two speeds: go and sleep," Dr. Michelle Bader said, while stage managing the rambunctious German Shorthaired Pointer during a photo shoot at the Sioux City Journal.

Paige will be the canine guest of honor at the 84th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, which will take place at noon, Dec. 14, in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 4th St. Proceeds from the auction benefit The Journal's Goodfellow charity, which distributes toys and books to 7,500 underprivileged area children at Christmas time.

"She loves children and gets along well with my other, bigger dogs," said Bader, kennel master for the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog, veterinarian at the Family Pet Hospital, of Sioux City, and temporary mom to Paige.

Bred by Jason and Diane Scholten (of Rock Rapids, Iowa's Pointers of the Valley), Paige was donated to the Little Yellow Dog Auction by Ron Peterson, who retired earlier this year as the Journal's publisher.