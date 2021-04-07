Governor launches probe of ’evil’ Anamosa killings

DES MOINES -- A comprehensive internal investigation into the killings of a corrections officer and a nurse at the Anamosa State Penitentiary two weeks ago is underway, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

“The security of our prisons and the safety of our staff are our highest priorities,” the governor said about what she labeled the “horrific and evil” deaths.

Correctional Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte were killed when two inmates attempted to escape March 23, according to authorities. A third prison worker, Lorie Matthes, was taken hostage during the attack.

Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner has made staffing changes and created a new position of director of prison security to focus solely on “assessing and improving security across all facilities,” Reynolds said.

Anamosa Warden Jeremy Larson has been reassigned as interim warden at the Newton facility. Fort Madison Warden Randy Gibbs has been temporarily reassigned to Anamosa, according to the department. The changes were part of a reshuffling of leadership posts, including a retirement and four reassignments, the department said.