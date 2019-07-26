SIOUX CITY – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) chose the 2019 nominees for the top honors in the NAIA, including the A.O. Duer Award, the Emil S. Liston Award, Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award and the NAIA Coach of Character Award.
The national winners will be named during the NAIA National Awards Day on September 15.
A.O. Duer Award
The A.O. Duer Scholarship Award has been annually presented since 1967 to a male and female student-athlete completing their junior season in any sport who has excelled in scholarship, character, and citizenship.
Female Nominee: Breanna Harthoorn, Northwestern College
Harthoorn, a member of the Northwestern College Cross Country Team.
Harthoorn, from Norfolk, Nebraska, is majoring in Elementary Education with a 3.90 GPA.
Male Nominee: Rex Schlicht, Dakota Wesleyan University
Schlicht is a member of the Tigers track and field program.
Schlicht, from Woonsocket, South Dakota, holds a grade point average of 3.97 while working towards his degree in Criminal Justice. He is minoring in Creative Writing and Behavioral Science.
Schlicht is involved in the Mitchell, South Dakota community in many ways. He is a member of the Fusion Church worship team, a mentor with Big Friend/Little Friend, a coach for various youth teams, and an organizer with Hershey Track Meets/
NAIA Emil S. Liston Award
The Liston Award has been presented annually since 1950 to one junior men's and one junior women's basketball student-athlete who has shown high athletic and scholastic achievement.
Female Nominee: Philomena “Philly” Lammers, Concordia University
Lammers is a women's basketball player from Concordia University.
Lammers, from Omaha, Nebraska, holds a GPA of 3.86 while majoring in Biology. She was a member of the 2019 NAIA National Women's Basketball Championship team at Concordia and was the 2018-19 GPAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.
Male Nominee: Jackson Lamb, Briar Cliff University
Lamb is a men's basketball player from Briar Cliff University.
Lamb, from Greenfield, Iowa, holds a GPA of 3.92 with a major in Biology.
On the court Lamb has earned GPAC All-Conference honors and has been named a NAIA All-American. He has been part of a conference championship team and played in the Elite Eight at the NAIA National Championship.
Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award
Nominee: Ema Altena, Dordt University
Altena is a 2019 graduate of Dordt College (now University) and former volleyball player for the Defenders from Sioux Center, Iowa.
Altena graduated in May with degrees in Exercise Science and Psychology with a 3.73 GPA.
During her time at Dordt, she has been active with Bridge of Hope Church on their Youth Leadership Team, worked with Royal Family Kids Camp of Northwest Iowa as a camp guide, and has been active with various youth volleyball camps.
On the volleyball court she was a four-time GPAC first-team All-Conference selection. Twice she was a first-team NAIA All-American. She was a member of two NAIA National Runner-Up teams and an Elite Eight team while at Dordt.
NAIA Coach of Character Award
Nominee: Rik Dahl, Northwestern College
Dahl is the head wrestling coach at Northwestern. The 2009 and 2011 Northwestern Wrestling teams won the Character Award at the NAIA National Wrestling Championships.
Every third year, Dahl takes several members of the wrestling team to the Czech Republic for an educational and competitive experience. Along with Northwestern Men’s Basketball Coach Kris Korver, Dahl helped form “Monday Morning for Men” at the college. The group meets for 30 minutes every Monday to have conversations about what it takes to be a quality husband and father. Each week anywhere from 60-120 men show up for the meetings. He is also the Past President of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Association.